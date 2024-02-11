Winnipeg apartment building fire sends five to hospital

Five people were taken to hospital on Sunday morning following an apartment fire in Winnipeg’s West End.

The fire began around 3:20 a.m. on Sunday at a five-storey apartment building in the 0 to 100 block of Furby Street. Initial reports indicated that some residents were trapped in their suites.

When the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) first arrived at the scene, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the building.

Crews then began to attack the fire from inside the building and rescued those who were trapped. The City of Winnipeg notes that several residents were rescued through the use of aerial ladder trucks.

Paramedics took five people to hospital, including two in critical condition and three in unstable condition.

A Winnipeg Transit bus was brought to the scene to provide shelter for residents.

The city’s Emergency Social Services team then came to the scene to help the displaced residents, as tenants are not currently able to return to the building due to smoke, fire and water damage. Of the 40 residents, about 30 needed help finding accommodations.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and there are no damage estimates at this time