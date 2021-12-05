Winnipeg Blue Bombers advance to Grey Cup with win over Saskatchewan in West Final

WINNIPEG -

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are heading to the Grey Cup after defeating the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the CFL West Final on Sunday.

The Blue Bombers won with a score of 21-17 after having five turnovers in the first half of the game.

The game took place at Winnipeg’s IG Field, with the winning team advancing to the Grey Cup in Hamilton on Dec. 12. More than 31,000 people attended the game, despite the cold temperatures in Winnipeg.

The Bombers with face the Hamilton Tiger-Cats next week in a rematch of the 2019 Grey Cup.

This marks the third meeting between the Blue Bombers and the Roughriders this year, with the Bombers also winning both of the earlier games.

The Blue Bombers have not lost a game at home this season.

Sunday’s game marks the first time Winnipeg has hosted the West Division Final since 1972.

This is a developing story. More details to come.