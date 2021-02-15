Advertisement
Winnipeg breaks 140-year-old cold-weather record
Published Monday, February 15, 2021 10:59AM CST
La Salle River, Feb 13 (Dan Timmerman, CTV News)
WINNIPEG -- Manitobans experienced a record-breaking cold over the weekend.
According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, an Arctic ridge of high pressure brought below normal temperatures to most of the province this weekend, with a number of places setting daily minimum temperatures records for Feb. 13.
The following areas experienced their coldest-ever Feb.13 on record this year:
- Winnipeg set a new record of -38.8 Celsius, with its old record of -37.8 C set in 1879.
- The Altona area’s new Feb. 13 record is -34.1 C. Its old record of -33.3 C was set in 1979.
- The Carberry area saw record temperatures of -40.2 C on Saturday, with its previous record of -36.1 from 1979.
- The Deerwood area experienced a record low of -34.5 C. Its old record of -30 C was in 1979.
- The Fisher Branch area’s new record for Feb. 13 is now -43.1 C. Its previous record of -40.6 C was set in 1966.
- The Flin Flon area set a new record of -42.7C, with its old record of -41.1 C set in 1936.
- The Grand Rapids area new record is -42.7 C, which is five degrees colder than its previous record of -37.7 C, which was set in 2008.
- The Gretna area's coldest-ever Feb. 13 is now -34.1 C. Its previous record was -33.3 C in 1979.
- The McCreary area experienced its lowest temperatures for Feb. 13 this year, at -35.9 C. The old record of -32.6 C was set in 2000.
- The Melita area’s new record is -39.1 C. Its previous record of -37.4 C is from 2007.
- The Norway House area saw record-low temperatures for Feb. 13 at -44.4 C. Its previous record of -39.1 C was set in 1979.
- The Oak Point area set a new record of -38.4 C, with a previous record of -35 C in 1974.
- The Pilot Mound area experienced its daily minimum temperature at -38.3 C. Its old record of -33.7 C was set in 2007.
- The Portage la Prairie area saw a record-low temperature for Feb. 13 at -35.8 C, which is just a bit colder than its old record of -35 C, which was set in 1949.
- The Shoal Lake area hit a record low for the day at -41.2 C. This is 6.2 degrees colder than its previous record of -35 C from 1970.
- The Sprague area set a new record of -42.1 C. Its old record is -41.1 C from 1930.
- The Steinbach area experienced its coldest Feb. 13 on record at -35.3 C. The area’s previous record of -32.8 C was set in 1966.
- The Swan River area hit its record-low for Feb. 13 at -40.3 C. Its old record of -36.7 was set in 1966.
- The Pas area’s new record is -40.8C. Its previous record of -40 is from 1918.
- The Thompson area experienced record temperatures of -43.4 on Feb. 14. Its previous record was set in 2014 at 42.9 C.