WINNIPEG -- A series of frigid nights in Winnipeg has culminated in overnight Friday temperatures breaking the 1949 record of -36.7 degrees.

According to Environment Canada, Winnipeg experienced a temperature of -38.6 degrees, beating the previous record by 1.6 degrees.

The city wasn’t alone. Temperatures in Brandon dropped even colder, to -39 degrees, breaking that city’s 1979 record of -36.2.

The weather agency said the arctic blast is being felt across the prairies and into Alberta, with other jurisdictions breaking regional records.

On Wednesday, the Island Lake area recorded a temperature of -41.4 degrees, the coldest it has been there since 1974.

Gimli experienced -39.6 degrees on Thursday, with the Pilot Mound area breaking a 1939 low temperature, record hitting -35.2.

Some relief from the extreme cold is on the way for Manitobans. Environment Canada said after this weekend, the forecast is for a gradual improvement of temperatures.