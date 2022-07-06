Winnipeg breaks ground on new pickleball courts

With the sport of pickleball growing in popularity, the City of Winnipeg broke ground on new courts in St. James.

The pickleball facility, located next to the St. James Rods' football field, will feature eight courts and cost $415,000.

“Pickleball is a growing sport across Winnipeg. It’s certainly a growing sport in western Winnipeg,” said Coun. Scott Gillingham in an interview with CTV News Winnipeg on Wednesday.

“I’ve been working with pickleball players in St. James and west Winnipeg, including the Winnipeg West Pickleball Club for over two years to put the plans in place for this facility.”

Gillingham added these courts will also allow Winnipeg to host larger pickleball tournaments.

Kevin Harrison, president of Winnipeg West Pickleball, said it will be a “wonderful” facility for the west side of Winnipeg. He added that the new facility will give his club a better court to play on.

“We’ve been working with Councillor Gillingham… and he agrees with our club’s vision of having more organized pickleball and supporting the sport of pickleball in Winnipeg,” he said.

Harrison noted that he enjoys pickleball because it’s a sport without certain boundaries.

“Grandparents can play with grandchildren. It crosses genders. You can have female players, male players that are equally competitive with each playing this sport. And it’s very social,” he said.