WINNIPEG -- The union that represents Winnipeg Transit drivers says the reason for a crash that sent eight people to the hospital Thursday night was due to the driver having a medical problem.

The crash happened on Henderson Highway near Kimberley Avenue Thursday at 5:09 p.m.

Seven passengers were taken to hospital in stable condition. The bus driver was taken in unstable condition and has since been upgraded to stable.

In a statement to CTV News, Romeo Ignacio, president of the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1505, said the driver's medical condition caused the incident.

"The operator was reported to have suffered from a medical condition while the bus was in gear," said Ignacio. "This resulted in the bus moving until it hit the residential building."

Winnipeg Transit is thanking anyone who helped at the scene.

"Winnipeg Transit wishes to extend its gratitude to the first responders who attended the scene and all those who provided care to those impacted, as well as members of the public who assisted immediately following the collision," said a Winnipeg Transit spokesperson in an email to CTV News.

One of the bystanders was Kyle Stanley. The bus careened through his front yard before colliding with his neighbour's house.

"It's hard to describe the sound," said Stanley. "There were multiple crashing sounds, and it was loud."

After hearing the sound, Stanley went to check it out.

"I took a peek out of my newly cracked windows and just saw a bus sitting there, so that was a fairly big surprise," he said.

Stanley immediately threw on some shoes and ran to help.

"I saw quite a few injured people getting off the bus and I thought the cold ground isn't somewhere they should be sitting, so I pulled some lawn chairs out," said Stanley.

Stanley's wife, a nurse, grabbed a first aid kit and began to treat the people getting off the bus.

Thankful no one was seriously injured. Stanley now has to deal with the damage.

"I got a few broken windows and my tree is pretty wrecked. I was going to replace the deck next year anyway, so now I have a good excuse," he said.

Winnipeg Police Service is continuing to investigate the crash. CTV News reached out for more information but has not yet heard back.