WINNIPEG -- A Winnipeg police officer who is facing a number of charges has pleaded guilty to a firearm-related charge, after his personal revolver was found in his locker at work.

On Monday, Patrol Sgt. Sean Cassidy of the Winnipeg Police Service pleaded guilty to storing and transporting a restricted firearm without authorization.

On Jan. 14, 2019 one of Cassidy’s superiors in the WPS searched his locker to take his service firearm as he had been placed on leave.

Crown prosecutor Brett Rach told the court the superior found Cassidy’s personal 357 Smith & Wesson revolver. The revolver was registered and licensed to Cassidy, but Brett said he did not have the proper authorization to store the firearm in his locker at the police station.

In an address to Manitoba Provincial Court Justice Sandra Chapman, Cassidy said he made an “embarrassing” mistake.

“I am completely saddened and ashamed that I did this,” Cassidy said.

“I'm embarrassed that I didn’t understand that bringing my personal firearm to the police station was a bad idea and an illegal one, and I take full responsibility.”

The Crown prosecutor asked for a conditional discharge which would include 40-50 community service work hours and a prohibition on possessing firearms.

Rach said police officers are held to a higher standard and proposed Cassidy needs to ‘earn’ a clean criminal record back.

Cassidy’s counsel asked for an absolute discharge.

Justice Chapman, who was given 15 letters of reference on behalf of Cassidy from his neighbours, community members, and co-workers, said the charge is ‘technical and unique.’

She said the process of being charged, investigated, and brought to trial was punishment for Cassidy and acted as a deterrent to his coworkers.

She said Cassidy’s 24 years of service in the Winnipeg Police Service must also be taken into account.

“The charge itself is really a mistake - an honest mistake and one that shouldn’t have been made,” she said. “One that was not made with bad intentions.”

Chapman gave Cassidy an absolute discharge with no conditions or prohibitions.

Cassidy is set to appear in court in July and October.

He has previously been criminally charged for unauthorized use of a WPS computer after he allegedly used the WPS system to prevent a speeding ticket against him from being issued.

This comes after Cassidy was charged with assault causing bodily harm in connection with a complaint that an off-duty officer allegedly kneed and punched someone during an arrest.

The charges have not been proven in court.