Winnipeg coyote attacks investigation results released

The province has confirmed the DNA profile from a coyote euthanized last summer after a pair of attacks on children matches the profile found on one of the victims' clothing.

An investigation was launched last June after two kids were attacked by coyotes in the North Kildonan area of Winnipeg. The first involved a nine-year-old child, and the second involved a four-year-old.

The nine-year-old was taken to hospital in stable condition and suffered multiple injuries, while the four-year-old was taken to hospital, treated and then released.

Conservation officers caught and euthanized an adult coyote in Winnipeg days later, and the animal was sent for testing.

The province announced Thursday recently completed analysis confirmed the DNA profile obtained from the shirt of one of the victims matches the profile of the coyote euthanized by Manitoba conservation officers.

Additionally, measurements taken during a necropsy by the veterinary services branch of Manitoba Agriculture of the coyote’s upper canine spacing are consistent with measurements taken from the wounds of the first victim.

The province notes the number of human-coyote conflicts in North Kildonan dropped substantially after the removal of several coyotes, but the number of coyotes in the immediate area is expected to rebound over time.

“Habituation due to direct or indirect feeding of coyotes is believed to have played a role in the animal's behaviour,” the province said in a news release.

The public is reminded not to feed wildlife or make food available, noting coyotes that have been fed by people will become comfortable approaching the public and could become increasingly aggressive.

