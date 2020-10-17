WINNIPEG -- A Winnipeg based crafter is taking inspiration from COVID-19 and is creating pandemic-themed Christmas decorations.

For Roby Yeung, running Erlenmeyer Designs is a side hobby and business, but, lately, his most recent designs are gaining traction online.

The new laser-cut Christmas ornaments feature hand washing, facemasks and physical distancing signs.

"I think this year has been tough on everyone," said Yeung in a written statement to CTV News. "I just wanted to create something that is memorable, yet comical as we can only find humour during this time."

One ornament even features Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer.

"So before the pandemic, I (and probably many others) did not know who Dr. Roussin was, but day in and day out, he has always been there to repeat the same important message about maintaining the fundamentals," said Yeung. "Now, he is pretty much the face of what people will remember of Winnipeg's COVID-19 response in the year 2020 and I think that is worth mentioning."

The unique designs are created digitally and made on a laser cutter.

The online attention the ornaments has created is a surprise to Yeung, who usually makes topographical maps and custom name work.

“I am not even sure how they got so popular that CTV would want an interview," he said in an email. "I am just a small-time crafter on the side."

The ornaments are orderable on the Erlenmeyer Designs website.