WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

Winnipeg crews repairing water main break

A water main break was reported on McPhillips Street on Jan. 14, 2023. (Image source: Joseph Bernacki) A water main break was reported on McPhillips Street on Jan. 14, 2023. (Image source: Joseph Bernacki)
City crews were kept busy over the weekend dealing with a water main break on a busy stretch of road.

On Sunday, the water main break flooded McPhillips Street between Mountain and Church Avenues.

Parts of the road were slick with ice, requiring safety pylons to be distributed to close a lane of traffic.

As of Monday morning, traffic was moving through the impacted area.

The city said repairs are expected to begin later on Monday, and will release more information about the break.

