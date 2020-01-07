WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg firefighters were kept busy Monday and Tuesday after responding to three fires in just over 12 hours.

Just before 6:20 p.m. on Monday, crews went to the 400 block of Furby Street following reports of a fire in a three-storey, multi-family home, said a news release from the City of Winnipeg.

Residents extinguished the fire and got out of the home before firefighters arrived, though they still found some light smoke coming from the building.

One person was taken to hospital in stable condition.

There are no damage estimates at this time and the fire is being investigated.

According to a tweet from the United Fire Fighters of Winnipeg, crews also responded to fires at a home on Collegiate Street and a garage on Ethelbert Street.

More details to come.