WINNIPEG -- Several events and places in Winnipeg are being affected after it was announced the province has its first presumptive case of COVID-19.

Here is a list so far of what is being affected in Manitoba:

CINEPLEX MOVIE THEATRES

In a written statement, Cineplex said it is asking customers who are feeling unwell not to visit the movies.

"Know that we are doing our part by putting employment policies in place so that our hourly staff are protected and are not penalized financially if they need to stay home," Cineplex president and CEO Ellis Jacob said in a written statement.

In addition to this, Cineplex said it is adding enhanced cleaning protocols with a focus on high traffic and high contact areas.

The movie theatre chain will also be increasing its communications with guests and employees about the important health and safety measures.

CURLING

The World Women's Curling Championships have also been cancelled and while they weren't being held in Winnipeg, it does impact Manitoba's Kerri Einarson and her team as they were set to represent Canada at the championships.

The event was set to be held in Prince George B.C.

WEST END CULTURAL CENTRE

The West End Cultural Centre said it is keeping a close eye on the COVID-19 situation, but at this time scheduled productions will continue.

In a statement from the company it said it is "taking extra precautions to ensure bathrooms, doorknobs and other surfaces are cleaned and sanitized throughout the day and throughout events in our venue."

It is also asking visitors to stay home if they are feeling ill, or they have visited affected areas over the past two weeks.

WINNIPEG CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

The Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce said it will be postponing all public events for the next 60 days and it will be revisited once new information becomes available.

The Chamber said it is monitoring health resources for more information and will provide new dates and venues in the near future.

MANITOBA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

The Manitoba Chamber of Commerce said the Board of Directors are wanting to err on the side of caution due to COVID-19 and will not host any events for at least 30 days up to April 13, 2020.

The Chamber said it is assessing all risks and doing its part to "help flatten the curve" of the coronavirus.

ROYAL MANITOBA THEATRE CENTRE

CTV News reached out to the Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre and it said no events have been cancelled at this point, but if that were to change, patrons would be phoned and emailed regarding the news.

It also said if audience members are able to exchange their tickets if they are feeling unwell.

The Centre said it is taking steps to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.