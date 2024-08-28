WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Winnipeg expanding library hours beginning next month

    On Tuesday, the city announced all 20 libraries will be open on Wednesdays year-round. There will also be expanded hours on Saturdays during the summer and on Sundays during fall/winter.

    “These new and expanded hours will allow more Winnipeggers to benefit from the services our libraries provide,” said Mayor Scott Gillingham in a news release.

    “Whether it’s discovering a new book, accessing resources, or participating in community programs, these enhancements ensure that our libraries remain accessible and welcoming to everyone.”

    To accommodate this expansion, the following changes are also taking place:

    1. Increasing the number of libraries open on Sundays in the fall/winter from six to 10;
    2. Increasing the number of libraries open on Saturdays in the summer from three to 10;
    3. Fort Garry, St. Boniface, St. James Assinoboia, St. Vital, Sir William Stephenson and Westwood libraries will open at noon on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday;
    4. Cornish, Munroe and St. John’s libraries will open at noon on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, and Osborne and Windsor Park libraries will open at 10 a.m. on those same days; and
    5. Harvey Smith Library will open at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

    The expanded hours begin on Sept. 3.

