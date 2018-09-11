

CTV Winnipeg





One Winnipeg family is combining civic engagement with a food drive through a “Cast-a-Can Election Poll.”

The Riverview area residents set up bins for each mayoral candidate on their lawn and are asking Winnipeggers to vote for their choice using canned goods or non-perishable food items. The donated goods will be given to Winnipeg Harvest.

The makeshift ballot box also features a special poll on reopening Portage and Main, where residents have to donate baby food or formula in order to cast their vote.

So far the family said Brian Bowman is in the lead and that more people support reopening Portage and Main.

Voting remains open at 276 Maplewood Avenue.