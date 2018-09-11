Featured
Winnipeg family using the election to give back to Winnipeg Harvest
Published Tuesday, September 11, 2018 9:57AM CST
One Winnipeg family is combining civic engagement with a food drive through a “Cast-a-Can Election Poll.”
The Riverview area residents set up bins for each mayoral candidate on their lawn and are asking Winnipeggers to vote for their choice using canned goods or non-perishable food items. The donated goods will be given to Winnipeg Harvest.
The makeshift ballot box also features a special poll on reopening Portage and Main, where residents have to donate baby food or formula in order to cast their vote.
So far the family said Brian Bowman is in the lead and that more people support reopening Portage and Main.
Voting remains open at 276 Maplewood Avenue.
#castacan2018 for @WinnipegHarvest is up and running for day 2, @Mayor_Bowman is ahead by 4 cans and Open Portage and Main is ahead by 1 can, come cast a can at 276 Maplewood Ave @CBCInfoRad @ctvwinnipeg @WinnipegNews pic.twitter.com/nJ67881WYx— Jason Oliver (@jasonpauloliver) September 10, 2018