Winnipeg firefighters battle 4 blazes within 12 hours

Winnipeg fire crews have had a busy weekend so far, responding to four blazes within a 12-hour period.

The first call came from East Kildonan just after 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon, when firefighters responded to a single-family bungalow on Kirkwall Crescent.

Firefighters arrived to a house full of smoke. They entered and fought the flames from inside, declaring the fire under control at 4:42 p.m. Everyone got out safely with their pets before firefighters arrived. No one was injured.

Preliminary observations suggest the fire was accidental, caused through the use of hot tools in a home renovation project.

Just before noon on Saturday, the WFPS was called to a garage fire in the 700 block of Broadway.

When crews arrived to the scene, they found a large, detached garage, fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters sprayed water on the structure, while also working to protect neighbouring buildings. The fire was declared under control at 12:43 a.m.

No injuries were reported. The fire is under investigation. Damage estimates are not available but the garage is considered a total loss.

The third blaze came in the early morning hours, as fire crews were called to a two-storey home on Remi Claeys Crescent around 1:04 a.m. Sunday. Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the house. They entered and fought the fire from inside, declaring under control at 1:28 a.m.

All occupants of the house safely self-evacuated. One individual was assessed by paramedics at the scene and then transported to hospital in stable condition. No other injuries were reported.

Finally, at 5:04 a.m. Sunday, the WFPS responded to reports of a fire in a vacant bungalow in the 200 block of Martin Avenue West.

When crews arrived to the scene, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the house. Due to the heavy fire conditions, they were not able to enter the house. Firefighters launched a defensive fire attack from the exterior, using hose lines and an aerial ladder truck. They also worked to protect adjacent homes from fire spread. The fire was declared under control at 6:34 a.m.

Several neighbouring homes were evacuated as a precaution. No injuries were reported.

The house is considered a complete loss, with heavy smoke, fire and water damage. As the structural integrity of the building is compromised, arrangements are being made for the building to be demolished.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Motorists in the Martin Avenue area are urged to drive carefully, as water used to fight the fire has frozen and created slippery conditions. City of Winnipeg crews are monitoring conditions and applying sand and de-icing agents to roadways and sidewalks as required to improve traction.