WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Winnipeg firefighters on scene of Wednesday morning blaze

    The building on fire on St. Mary's Road on March 27, 2024. The building on fire on St. Mary's Road on March 27, 2024.
    Share

    The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) is on scene of a Wednesday morning blaze in the Varennes neighbourhood.

    The fire began around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday at a commercial building in the 700 block of St. Mary’s Road.

    As of 6 a.m., crews remained on scene, but police say that traffic is flowing. Images from the scene show a number of emergency vehicles in the area, and a building with damage to the front door and window.

    CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to the city for more information.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News