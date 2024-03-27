Winnipeg firefighters on scene of Wednesday morning blaze

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) is on scene of a Wednesday morning blaze in the Varennes neighbourhood.

The fire began around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday at a commercial building in the 700 block of St. Mary’s Road.

As of 6 a.m., crews remained on scene, but police say that traffic is flowing. Images from the scene show a number of emergency vehicles in the area, and a building with damage to the front door and window.

CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to the city for more information.