Winnipeg firefighters respond to three accidental blazes

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) crews were busy Friday and early Saturday morning, battling three separate fires believed to be caused by accident.

Flames first broke out around 3:07 p.m. Friday at a bungalow in the first hundred block of Killington Bay. Crews arrived to find smoke bellowing from the house. After launching an interior attack, they declared the fire under control at 3:42 p.m.

Those living inside the home were able to evacuate before firefighters arrived. One person was injured and was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Crews completed a search of the home and discovered a dead cat.

The building suffered smoke and water damage. The cause is believed to be accidental and related to smoking.

Around 8:51 p.m. that evening, WFPS was called to another bungalow fire in the 2100 block of King Edward Street. Crews saw smoke coming from the house and fought the fire from inside. It was deemed under control 45 minutes later.

No one was injured, though the house sustained smoke and water damage.

The cause of the fire is believed to have been a malfunctioning fireplace.

On Saturday, just before 5:30 a.m., crews responded to a blaze at a two-storey duplex in the 1000 block of Cavalier Drive.

After launching an offensive fire attack from inside the home, crews were able to declare it under control at 6:07 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators believe the fire was accidental, caused by a candle.

WFPS urged homeowners to exercise caution when igniting objects indoors.