Winnipeg firefighters tackle five fires over Christmas weekend

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) had a very busy Christmas weekend, responding to five fires within a 12-hour timeframe.

First, around 9:37 p.m. on Christmas Eve, the WFPS responded to a blaze in a three-storey, residential four-plex in the 500 block of Manitoba Avenue.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the building. They attacked the fire from inside the structure and the fire was brought under control by 10:42 p.m.

Everyone got out of the building safely before WFPS crews arrived. The structure took heavy smoke, fire, and water damage. The cause is under investigation.

Then at 11:15 p.m. Saturday, crews were in West Kildonan at a single-family bungalow in the 300 block of Murray Avenue.

The attached garage was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. It was not safe to enter the home, so crews attacked the fire from the outside until it was out.

All residents got out safely. A few neighbouring houses were evacuated as a precaution, but no one was hurt.

Investigators say the cause of the fire was accidental. The garage sustained significant smoke, fire, and water damage.

Moving into early Christmas Day, at 1:06 a.m. crews responded to a two-storey, multi-family residence in the 200 block of Austin Street North. A small fire was quickly extinguished, no one was hurt.

The City’s Emergency Social Services team is helping one displaced resident to find temporary accommodations.

Then the big blaze came at 4:08 a.m., when WFPS crews rushed to a six-storey apartment building in the 300 block of Qu’Appelle Avenue.

Heavy smoke and flames were coming from the downtown building when firefighters arrived. More fire crews were called in to help because of the high-risk situation and size of the building.

Multiple occupants were trapped inside, and multiple residents with disabilities needed help to get out safely.

Firefighters fought the fire from inside the building while simultaneously searching suites and evacuating residents. Paramedics assessed, treated, and transported six people to hospital: three in critical condition, one in unstable condition, and two in stable condition.

Winnipeg Transit deployed buses to the scene to keep evacuees warm. A total of 42 people have been displaced because of the fire. The City's Emergency Social Services team is helping to find temporary accommodations for them.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Damage estimates are not available at this time.

The WFPS said that traffic on Qu’Appelle Avenue is likely to be inaccessible for most of the day Monday. Once roads have re-opened, drivers are asked to take care, as water used to fight the fire has frozen and created slippery conditions.

Finally, at 5:01 a.m., WFPS crews responded to reports of a fire in a two-storey house in the 700 block of Selkirk Avenue.

Upon arrival on scene, crews found heavy black smoke coming from the house. Firefighters attacked the fire from inside, and it was under control at 5:45 a.m.

All occupants of the house safely self-evacuated prior to the arrival of crews. The cause of the fire is under investigation.