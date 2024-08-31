Winnipeg Food Truck Rally rings in musicians, dancers, car enthusiasts

Those looking to get out and move, groove and eat some good food this weekend can look no further than the Ikea parking lot.

On Saturday and Sunday, people can check out the Food Truck Rally, which features a variety of local food vendors, dance lessons and vintage cars – all within the lot located along Winnipeg’s Sterling Lyon Parkway.

“The theme this year is mortar, music and motion,” said Foodtrip Market’s Lourdes Federis, the event’s organizer. “So we try to put together a variety of vendors that will cater to those people who love listening to music, dance, and also love looking at gorgeous vehicles,” she said.

The Food Truck Rally is expecting to see 10 food trucks serving up all kinds of flavourful dishes.

“Every sort of flavour that you're looking for is all in here,” Federis said.

She added that while the event features other attractions, the main goal is to support food truck owners and vendors.

“It's really hard to for the food businesses, especially since they're seasonal,” Federis said. “They can only really make money in the summer, so why not give them the full support, especially since this is last few weeks of this season.”

The event runs Saturday and Sunday from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.