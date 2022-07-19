Winnipeg Fringe Festival transforming empty mall storefronts into theatre spaces

The pandemic forced some businesses to close their doors, leaving behind empty and unused spaces.

However, the Winnipeg Fringe Festival has tried to take that negative and turn it into a positive, by using some of these spaces for shows.

Fringe executive producer Chuck McEwen said two empty storefronts inside Portage Place mall are being used to host shows for this year's festival.

"Putting a Fringe venue into any empty space is a lot of work. Doing it in a mall is equally as challenging and a few other elements to it," (Is this quote missing a word perhaps?) said McEwen. "For example, we have to make sure we get the spaces affordably, make sure the landlord gives us a short-term rental."

He said Portage Place has been a great partner with Fringe, noting the former cinemas on the third floor were also used in the 2019 festival.

Securing the facilities was only the first step, McEwen said, noting a lot of work goes into converting the space to be show ready.

"We rent the space, then we have to equip it. We hired a bunch of production team members to set up the lighting, the risers, the flooring, the masking. It's a big effort to create a theatre out of nothing."

But when the work is complete, he said the theatre comes to life, wherever it may be.

"As soon as you walk into the space and see it, it looks like any of our other small, indie theatres. It's going to be 100 to 250 chairs, a stage, curtains, lighting, sound. You'll be transported into the world of the play."

People still have time to check out a variety of shows going on during Winnipeg Fringe Festival, as the event runs until Sunday, July 24.