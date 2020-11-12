WINNIPEG -- Winnipeggers and Manitobans have been hearing "stick to the fundamentals" for quite some time during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, one local grocery store in embracing that message and sharing it with Winnipeggers in the form of a tasty treat.

Samantha Ibbiotson, who decorates cakes at Dakota Family Foods along St. Mary's Road, said they have a whole bunch of COVID sayings on their cakes.

"Stay home, eat cake. Get your flu shot. Please wash your hands. Don't touch your face. Practice social distancing," said Ibbiotson.

She said she was asked to make something a little fun and lighthearted considering everything has been so serious over the past year.

She added people like seeing the sayings on the cakes.

"It usually puts a smile on their face and a giggle."

She said before the sayings were added to the cakes, sales slowed down because people weren't holding parties and therefore didn't need cakes.

But now, not only are people liking the sayings, but Ibbiotson said they are quite popular as they sell between six and 12 a day.

"It's something I would pick up if I went to a grocery store and saw it. It's a good excuse to get a dessert for the day."