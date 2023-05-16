Winnipeg homeowners suing city after botched sewer repair caused cement leak

Four homeowners are taking the City of Winnipeg to court over a botched city sewer project they say resulted in a cement grout mixture backing up through their basement drains.

Two statements of claim against the City of Winnipeg were filed in Manitoba's Court of King's Bench earlier this month on behalf of homeowners Steven Chambers and Hannah Los, and Ryan and Kaitlin Bialek.

The problems started in May 2021 when, according to the claims, city employees or contractors were working to grout or reinforce an underground sewer trunk shaft along Semple Avenue.

The claims allege the workers incorrectly applied a concrete slurry or grout mixture. The mixture then got into a combined sewer and backed up into the homes on Semple Avenue through the basement floor drains.

The claims say this led to damage in the homeowners' houses and required emergency clean-up costs. The homeowners allege this was caused by negligence on the part of the city, according to the claims.

The claim on behalf of Ryan and Kaitlin Bialek seeks more than $110,000 in damages and expenses, while the claim on behalf of Steven Chambers and Hannah Los are seeking special damages that have yet to be determined.

As of Tuesday, not statements of defence have been filed.

A spokesperson with the City of Winnipeg said they cannot comment as the matter is before the courts.