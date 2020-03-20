WINNIPEG -- Members of the Winnipeg Jets are helping out Winnipeg Harvest.

Several players, including captain Blake Wheeler, and forwards Adam Lowry and Andrew Copp, have combined to donate $100,000 to the local organization.

Multiple members of the team posted a graphic on their Twitter account with the message “Winnipeg, we’re in this together.”

Winnipeg, we’re in this together pic.twitter.com/lSShPp7dF2 — Blake Wheeler (@BiggieFunke) March 20, 2020

“With classrooms closed, where kids rely on school meals to be fed, and so many businesses shut, leaving people out of work – there’s a lot of uncertainty where members of the community will get their meals from,” the graphic reads.

“All of us players have been talking and feel a need to help in times like these. The city has shown each of us so much support over the years, and now, it’s our turn to support you.”

Winnipeg Harvest is a not-for-profit, community based organization that provides food and training opportunities to those living in poverty.

On its website the organization said that during the COVID-19 pandemic that demand for food has been increasing, while their capacity to respond has been decreasing.

It urges people to help the not-for-profit in four different ways: donating, becoming an emergency volunteer, spreading the word and contacting loved one and neighbours to see if they need help.

- With files from CTV’s Kayla Rosen