WINNIPEG -- With 17 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba, both presumptive and lab-confirmed, here is the latest list of closures, cancellations and postponements:

Canadian Tire has announced that all Mark’s, Party City, Sportcheck, Pro Hockey Life, and PartSource locations will temporarily close. Online shopping at these stores is still available. Canadaian Tire stores will stay open, but with reduced hours;

The Manitoba Chapter of the Canadian Celiac Association’s annual general meeting scheduled for April 4 at the Maranatha Church has been postponed until further notice. Gluten Free 101 classes are being planned as online sessions and will be announced at a later time;

The following shows at the Club Regent Event Centre have been postponed: Glass Tiger originally scheduled for March 20 is rescheduled for Dec. 18 and Sopranos in Conversation originally scheduled for April 4 is rescheduled for Jan. 16, 2021. Tickets are still valid for the new dates;

Jenna Rae Cakes will be closing as of March 21 at 6 p.m.;

Pennyloaf Bakery will be closed as of March 22 and will be reassessing the situation in two weeks time.