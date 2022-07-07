Winnipeg Jets take American right-winger Rutger McGroarty in NHL draft

MONTREAL -

The Winnipeg Jets selected American prospect Rutger McGroarty 14th overall in the NHL entry draft Thursday night.

The right-winger from Lincoln, Neb., had 69 points (35 goals, 34 assists) in 54 games for the U.S. National Development Team's Under-18 team last season.

The six-foot-one, 200-pound McGroarty's game has been compared to Dallas Stars forward Joe Pavelski.

Winnipeg will be back on the clock before the end of the first round with the No. 30 pick. The New York Rangers sent the selection to the Jets in March in a trade for forward Andrew Copp.

The Jets missed the playoffs after going 39-32-11 in the regular season.

Winnipeg is set to make four more selections when the draft continues Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 7, 2022.