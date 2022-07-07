Winnipeg Jets take American right-winger Rutger McGroarty in NHL draft

Winnipeg Jets take American right-winger Rutger McGroarty in NHL draft

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

One scandal too many: British PM Boris Johnson resigns

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his resignation Thursday after droves of top government officials quit over the latest scandal to engulf him, marking an end to three tumultuous years in which he tried to brazen out one ethical lapse after another with a combination of charm, bluster and denial.

Ukraine urges Canada not to hand over gas turbine to Russia

Ukraine opposes Canada's handing over a turbine to Russia's Gazprom that Moscow says is critical for supplying natural gas to Germany and Kyiv believes such a move would flout sanctions on Russia, a Ukrainian energy ministry source said on Thursday.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island