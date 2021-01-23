WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Jets have traded sniper Patrik Laine and centre Jack Roslovic to the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for 22-year-old Pierre-Luc Dubois and a third round pick in the 2022 NHL draft.

The Jets will also retain 26 per cent of Laine’s salary.

Dubois was the third overall pick in 2016 and led the Blue Jackets in points and assists last year with 49 and 31 respectively.

The centre added another four goals and six assists in the playoffs.

Since joining the league in the 2017-18 season he has played in 239 regular season games collecting 159 points.

More to come. This is a developing story.