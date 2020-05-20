WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Jewish Federation put on a parade for seniors on Wednesday.

Fifteen staff members of the federation took part in a car parade at the Saul and Claribel Simkin Centre.

Residents and staff were able to watch from outside the front door of the centre, while many watched from the windows, waving as the parade went by.

With family and friends not able to visit residents, staff from the federation wanted to ensure that residents didn’t feel isolated and that they know the community is here for them during this difficult time.

“Tears were running down my face,” said Elaine Goldstine, CEO of the Winnipeg Jewish Federation, as she watched the parade. Goldstine went on to say “It's so important that people know we’re thinking of them and we care about them.”

Adam Levy, public relations and communication director for the federation said, “Contact with the outside is a really good thing for them right now and raises everyone's spirits including the staff.”

Levy added the group has been doing other things for the seniors like visits through windows, creating artwork, and letters.

The group plans on doing more events like this in the future for residents.