WINNIPEG -- Registration for Winnipeg’s Fall 2020 Leisure Guide begins on Tuesday morning.

This means Winnipeggers hoping to sign up for swimming or skating lessons, as well as other activities such as painting, aquafitness and photography, can do so beginning at 8 a.m.

The City of Winnipeg recommends that those signing up come prepared with different options they’re interested in.

“The recommendation is that you have what activities you’re interested in, so you have your first choice, I recommend you have a second choice,” said Marisa Hunt-Ford, the recreation service coordinator for the city’s community services department.

“And then with some reduced class sizes, you might want to look at a third and a fourth choice to ensure you have success in getting a program that you are interested in.”

This year’s Leisure Guide programming will look different than years’ past, as the city follows COVID-19 safety measures, which includes people self-screening for symptoms before they show up.

Some of the other safety measures include:

Wearing a face mask upon entering a city-operated facility;

Reduced capacity;

Physical distancing;

Limited access to change rooms, showers and lockers; and

Hand sanitizer.

People can sign up online, by calling 311 or in-person at indoor pools.