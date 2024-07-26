Winnipeg library book returned 45 years late

A long-overdue book has returned to a Winnipeg library.

The city said on Monday, a book was anonymously returned to Millennium Library. That book, “Wildlife in North America, Mammals,” was four decades overdue.

The R.D. Lawrence book was due back on November 2, 1978. That made it 16,699 days overdue, or roughly 45 and a half years.

No late fees were given for Monday’s book return. Winnipeg Public Libraries went fine-free in 2021.

The city said it wasn't the only long-overdue book returned to Winnipeg stacks in recent years.

Those books include: