Winnipeg library book returned 45 years late

    A long-overdue library book was returned Monday. (City of Winnipeg/Facebook) A long-overdue library book was returned Monday. (City of Winnipeg/Facebook)
    A long-overdue book has returned to a Winnipeg library.

    The city said on Monday, a book was anonymously returned to Millennium Library. That book, “Wildlife in North America, Mammals,” was four decades overdue.

    The R.D. Lawrence book was due back on November 2, 1978. That made it 16,699 days overdue, or roughly 45 and a half years.

    No late fees were given for Monday’s book return. Winnipeg Public Libraries went fine-free in 2021.

    The city said it wasn't the only long-overdue book returned to Winnipeg stacks in recent years.

     

    Those books include:

    • “Sarah Binks” - returned in 2018, 50 years overdue
    • “Car Craft” magazine - returned in 2020, 45 years overdue
    • “The Horizon Book of Ancient Rome” - returned in 2023, 37 years overdue
    • “Catcher in the Rye” - returned in early 2023, 33 years overdue

