Winnipeg man charged after child sex abuse material seized
A Winnipeg man has been charged with multiple child pornography and child sexual offences that spanned almost a decade.
According to police, the Internet Child Exploitation Unit was alerted to child sex abuse imagery being uploaded to the Internet in June 2023.
Four months later, on Oct. 12, officers executed a search warrant at a home in the 200 block of Polson Street, where they seized multiple electronic storage devices.
A forensic analysis of the devices found numerous images containing child sexual abuse.
An extensive investigation took place, where police allege a suspect committed sexual offences against two identified victims and luring offences against a victim who hasn’t been identified yet.
The alleged offences took place between Jan. 1, 2014, and Oct. 12, 2023.
Steven Peterson, 32, was arrested on Feb. 29. He has been charged with multiple offences, including possessing and accessing child pornography, sexual assault, sexual interference, indecent exposure and luring.
None of the charges against him have been proven in court. Peterson is in custody.
Police are continuing to investigate and anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6172.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian airline market on path to consolidation, raising risk of higher fares
After entertaining new entrants for several years, Canada's airline market is once again tracking toward consolidation, raising the likelihood of higher fares and fewer flight options.
Texas man who lived seven decades in iron lung dies at age 78
A paralyzed Texas man who lived 70 years inside an iron lung after he survived polio as a child has died, his family said.
'We will never, ever sell the LCBO,' Doug Ford says amid Ontario protests
Ontario Premier Doug Ford accused the union leader representing LCBO workers of lying about its privatization as members protested outside of MPP's offices this week.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
Poilievre promises 'multiple' House votes to pressure PM Trudeau to scrap carbon tax hike
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is putting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on notice that his party plans to force 'multiple votes' when the House of Commons returns, resuming its pressure campaign to see the Liberals scrap the planned April 1 carbon tax increase.
Olivia Munn reveals she underwent double mastectomy after breast cancer diagnoses
Olivia Munn has revealed that she was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent a double mastectomy, thanking her doctors and urging fans to calculate their own risk assessment.
This '6 to 1' trick might make your grocery shopping easier
Six veggies, five fruits, four proteins, three starches, two sauces and one fun thing — if that’s your grocery shopping list this week, you are probably a fan of Will Coleman, a New York City-based chef, television personality and social media content creator.
Former Boeing whistleblower found dead from apparent 'self-inflicted' gunshot wound
A former longtime Boeing employee who had raised serious concerns about the company’s production standards was found dead in Charleston, South Carolina, over the weekend, according to the Charleston County Coroner’s Office.
Life sentence handed to Brampton, Ont. man who 'snapped,' killed wife in public park
A Brampton man has been sentenced to life with no chance of parole for 13 years after he was found to have stabbed his wife more than 30 times during an argument on a public trail in 2021.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.