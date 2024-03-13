Winnipeg man charged after child sex abuse material seized

A Winnipeg man has been charged with multiple child pornography and child sexual offences that spanned almost a decade.

According to police, the Internet Child Exploitation Unit was alerted to child sex abuse imagery being uploaded to the Internet in June 2023.

Four months later, on Oct. 12, officers executed a search warrant at a home in the 200 block of Polson Street, where they seized multiple electronic storage devices.

A forensic analysis of the devices found numerous images containing child sexual abuse.

An extensive investigation took place, where police allege a suspect committed sexual offences against two identified victims and luring offences against a victim who hasn’t been identified yet.

The alleged offences took place between Jan. 1, 2014, and Oct. 12, 2023.

Steven Peterson, 32, was arrested on Feb. 29. He has been charged with multiple offences, including possessing and accessing child pornography, sexual assault, sexual interference, indecent exposure and luring.

None of the charges against him have been proven in court. Peterson is in custody.

Police are continuing to investigate and anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6172.