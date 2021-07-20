WINNIPEG -- A Winnipeg man has been charged for making social media threats against the Winnipeg Police Service and feminists.

On July 19, a number of people reported threatening social media posts to Winnipeg police.

Officers said the posts included threatening messages against women deemed as feminists and police officers. Police note there was also a post threatening to kill a person who responded directly to the threatening posts.

Officers investigated, and identified and arrested a suspect.

Police have charged Justin Peter Bodnarchuk, 39, with three counts of uttering threats to kill or cause bodily harm. None of the charges have been proven in court,

Bodnarchuk is in custody.