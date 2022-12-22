Winnipeg man charged with attempted murder

A 27-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with attempted murder after another man was shot at a storage facility Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of Elgin Avenue at 7:30 p.m. after receiving a call about the shooting. With the help of a tactical team, they were able to arrest a suspect that was trying to drive away from the property.

A 28-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower body, and he was taken to hospital in stable condition. A loaded .22 calibre rifle was found at the property.

According to police, the suspect and the victim were involved in a dissolving business partnership. The suspect allegedly went to the business and fired a rifle in the direction of the suspect. A struggle ensued, and the victim was shot in the lower body. A bystander stepped in to help disarm the suspect and secure the rifle.

The suspect allegedly ran to the vehicle while threatening to kill the victim.

Dharam Singh has been charged with attempted murder, pointing a firearm, discharging a firearm with intent, and uttering threats. He has been detained in custody and the charges have not been tested in court.