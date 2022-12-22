Winnipeg man charged with attempted murder
A 27-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with attempted murder after another man was shot at a storage facility Tuesday night.
Officers responded to the 1000 block of Elgin Avenue at 7:30 p.m. after receiving a call about the shooting. With the help of a tactical team, they were able to arrest a suspect that was trying to drive away from the property.
A 28-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower body, and he was taken to hospital in stable condition. A loaded .22 calibre rifle was found at the property.
According to police, the suspect and the victim were involved in a dissolving business partnership. The suspect allegedly went to the business and fired a rifle in the direction of the suspect. A struggle ensued, and the victim was shot in the lower body. A bystander stepped in to help disarm the suspect and secure the rifle.
The suspect allegedly ran to the vehicle while threatening to kill the victim.
Dharam Singh has been charged with attempted murder, pointing a firearm, discharging a firearm with intent, and uttering threats. He has been detained in custody and the charges have not been tested in court.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Weather bomb' expected in Ontario, rest of Canada bracing for extreme cold, blizzards and freezing rain
Heading into the busiest travel period, Canadians are being advised by Environment Canada to postpone non-essential travel, as almost the whole country battles extreme winter conditions from cold to blizzard warnings.
Dr. Theresa Tam on preparing for the next battle with COVID-19, and future epidemics
Canada's chief public health officer says COVID-19 is still circulating at a "relatively high level" and other strains of influenza may surge in the new year. At the same time, governments need to invest in preparing for and preventing future epidemics, Dr. Theresa Tam says.
Discount airlines topped air travel complaints in Canada, says transport agency
In new data released by the Canadian Transportation Agency on Monday, discount airlines received the most number of complaints over a six-month period in 2022.
Ontario plows ahead with Greenbelt development plan in face of 'broad opposition'
The plan to build 50,000 homes in parts of Ontario’s Greenbelt is going ahead despite what the provincial government describes as 'broad opposition' to the proposal.
'We support choice': Alberta premier rejects nurses union demand for mask mandate
Danielle Smith will not be imposing a mask mandate in indoor public spaces over the holidays, despite a call from the United Nurses of Alberta (UNA) to do so.
Pope warns Vatican staff an 'elegant demon' lurks among them
Pope Francis warned Vatican bureaucrats on Thursday to beware the devil that lurks among them, saying it is an "elegant demon" that works in people who have a rigid, holier-than-thou way of living the Catholic faith.
Russia scrubs Mariupol's Ukraine identity, builds on death
Associated Press journalists were the last international media in Mariupol to escape heavy shelling in March, before Russian forces took the city over. AP reconnected with many people whose tragedies were captured in photos and video during the deadliest days of the Russian siege.
B.C. halts electricity connections for crypto mining, citing 'massive' consumption
The British Columbia government is temporarily suspending requests for electricity connections from cryptocurrency mining operations, saying the decision is aimed at preserving the power supply while supporting climate action and economic goals.
More than $2.7M paid to 50 claimants of serious injury connected to a vaccine in Canada
According to new statistics, 50 claims of a serious and permanent injury connected to a vaccine authorized by Health Canada have been approved for compensation by Canada’s Vaccine Injury Support Program, which has approved or paid out $2.7 million in total since 2021.
Regina
-
'Stretched so thin': Sask. paramedic sheds light on current EMS pressures
A paramedic who has worked in the Regina region for several years is sharing some firsthand experience to paint a picture of the pressures EMTs are facing.
-
Winter weather wreaking havoc on passengers at YQR
Holiday travel can be one of the most stressful times especially when flights are delayed or cancelled, which has been a reality of late for many Canadian travellers, including those in Regina.
-
'We need those dollars brought back to the provinces': Sask. health minister looking for federal help
Saskatchewan Health Minister Paul Merriman is hoping the federal government can provide some relief for the province's overburdened healthcare system in the new year.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. construction firm fined for workplace fall that left a man quadriplegic
Dawson Block had no way of knowing when he walked onto the job site on the morning of Feb. 19 2021 that he wouldn’t walk off it.
-
Patient records of retired Sask. doctor found in dumpster
The Saskatchewan Information and Privacy Commissioner says a retired Prince Albert doctor needs to notify her former patients after piles of their former medical records were discovered in a dumpster.
-
One dead following Saskatoon motel fire
A person is dead following an early morning fire at a Saskatoon motel.
Northern Ontario
-
Two Greater Sudbury men victims of murder at hotel
Police say two men from Greater Sudbury, ages 27 and 38, were the victims in the fatal shooting at a local hotel on Tuesday.
-
Major storm to blanket northeastern Ont. overnight, extending into Saturday
Christmas weekend will be a stormy one in northeastern Ontario, as a storm bringing 20-40 cm of snow is set to begin Friday morning.
-
47-year-old man dies after snowmobile crash in Greater Sudbury
One person has died, his passenger has been left with minor injuries, following a snowmobile crash north of the Greater Sudbury community of Hanmer on Wednesday afternoon.
Edmonton
-
Water leak behind partial ceiling collapse at West Edmonton Mall
A section of ceiling in West Edmonton Mall's parkade crashed down Wednesday night.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: Hospitalizations continue to decline; 43 new deaths reported
Alberta now has 910 Albertans in hospital with the coronavirus, 33 of whom are receiving care in ICUs.
-
'We support choice': Alberta premier rejects nurses union demand for mask mandate
Danielle Smith will not be imposing a mask mandate in indoor public spaces over the holidays, despite a call from the United Nurses of Alberta (UNA) to do so.
Toronto
-
Winter storm warning in effect for Toronto ahead of Christmas weekend
Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for Toronto saying that travelling will become "hazardous" on Friday and Saturday, impacting Christmas travel plans for many this weekend.
-
Ontario braces for major winter storm, threatening holiday travel plans
Environment Canada says to avoid travel if possible as a winter storm bears down on Ontario, threatening holiday plans during one of the busiest travel times of the year.
-
Ontario plows ahead with Greenbelt development plan in face of 'broad opposition'
The plan to build 50,000 homes in parts of Ontario’s Greenbelt is going ahead despite what the provincial government describes as 'broad opposition' to the proposal.
Calgary
-
Calgary police shoot suspect in northwest parking garage
One man is in hospital in serious but stable condition after being shot by police during a late-night standoff in a northwest parking garage.
-
Calgary police officer charged with assault in off-duty road rage investigation
A member of the Calgary Police Service has been charged with assault following an investigation into suspected road rage in northeast Calgary.
-
Calgarian accused of stealing multiple vehicles in 3-hour window
Warrants have been issued for a 36-year-old man who allegedly stole multiple vehicles, attempted several carjackings and caused several crashes on a single day in Calgary.
Montreal
-
WEATHER WATCH
WEATHER WATCH | Major storm moving into Quebec Thursday night
A massive storm system, that is already causing travel chaos across parts of Canada and the United States, will be moving into Quebec tonight. The storm is set to bring a messy mix of heavy snow, pouring rain, freezing rain and powerful winds.
-
Here's what's open and closed on Christmas and New Year's in Montreal
Last-minute shopping? Wondering if you can put your compost out on Christmas Eve? Need to up your bitters game before the 31st?
-
'Our sweet daughter': Funeral held for young Ukrainian girl killed in Montreal hit-and-run
A funeral was held at a Ukrainian church in Montreal on Wednesday morning for 7-year- old Mariia Legenkovska, who was struck and killed by a vehicle in a hit-and-run on Dec. 13.
Ottawa
-
WINTER STORM
WINTER STORM | 'Monster' storm bearing down on Ottawa and eastern Ontario
Environment Canada has issued weather warnings for much of eastern Ontario ahead of a major winter storm expected to wallop the region during one of the year's busiest travel times.
-
Ottawa schools closed Friday due to winter storm
Ottawa English public and Catholic schools will be closed on Friday due to the major winter storm expected to bring a messy mix of precipitation to the region.
-
Senators game Friday postponed due to coming storm
The Ottawa Senators game scheduled for Friday night has been postponed due to the coming winter storm.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia emergency rooms closed for staffing shortages twice as often as last year
Emergency room closures due to staffing shortages in Nova Scotia have doubled year over year, a situation the province's health minister says shows that hospitals are being pushed to their limits.
-
Man charged after shots fired in Lower Clark’s Harbour: N.S. RCMP
A 52-year-old Nova Scotia man is facing firearms-related charges after an incident Tuesday evening in Lower Clark’s Harbour.
-
Think Woody's weird? Meet the Happy Tree, Newfoundland's own talking Christmas tree
Before American talk show host Jimmy Fallon poked fun at Woody, Nova Scotia's creepily robotic Christmas tree, holiday shoppers in Newfoundland were already chuckling at the oddly frozen facial expressions of the Happy Tree in St. John's.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo-Wellington preparing for major winter storm, blizzard over Christmas weekend
Environment Canada says to avoid travel if possible as a winter storm bears down on Ontario, threatening holiday plans during one of the busiest travel times of the year.
-
Police make arrest in Kitchener homicide investigation
Waterloo regional police say the suspect in a Kitchener homicide has been arrested in a “high-risk takedown” involving members of their emergency response team.
-
Tavistock family displaced by house fire
A Tavistock couple feels lucky to be alive after an early morning fire ripped through their home while they were still inside.
Vancouver
-
Passengers stuck on tarmac advised to 'call 911 and insist police get you'
Vancouver’s airport says it's doing everything in its power to prepare for more severe weather today.
-
Missing 22-year-old found dead, Mounties in Metro Vancouver investigating
A 22-year-old woman who was reported missing Wednesday has been found dead.
-
More snow, travel troubles predicted as winter storm watch issued for Lower Mainland
As B.C.’s Lower Mainland struggles with the fallout from a significant snowfall and continues to see frigid temperatures, another blast of wintry weather is predicted to hit the region.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. halts electricity connections for crypto mining, citing 'massive' consumption
The British Columbia government is temporarily suspending requests for electricity connections from cryptocurrency mining operations, saying the decision is aimed at preserving the power supply while supporting climate action and economic goals.
-
NEW
NEW | Tofino's Shelter Restaurant gutted by overnight fire
A popular restaurant in Tofino, B.C., was gutted by fire early Thursday morning.
-
Investigation into deadly Saanich, B.C., bank shooting clears officers, reveals details of attack
British Columbia's independent police watchdog has cleared several officers of wrongdoing after twin brothers were shot and killed in a gun battle with police outside a Vancouver Island bank earlier this year.