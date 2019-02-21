

Ontario Provincial Police said the body of a male was found in the burnt remains of a cottage on Lake of the Woods.

Police said officers based in Kenora, Ont., were called to the fire on Kendal Inlet Road, Lake of the Woods, Monday at around 1 p.m.

They arrived, along with local volunteer firefighters, to find the structure was fully engulfed.

On Thursday police said the male’s body was found and an investigation is ongoing.

On Monday the OPP identified the man who died as Winnipeg’s Tyler Steek, 38.