George Myer, a Winnipeg man who waited nearly four months to get a cancer diagnosis died Monday in hospital.

Myer was diagnosed this past January with small cell lung cancer, which spread to his brain.

His daughter, Kathryn Braun and Manitoba Liberal health critic Jon Gerrard spoke out about the wait time he experienced for a biopsy in January.

"My dad feels that he is being forgotten about,” Braun said at the beginning of the year.

Gerrard said Myer's biopsy should have happened within two months of the hospital visit.

"The tissue diagnosis is absolutely critical for developing a care plan,” Gerrard told reporters earlier this year. “It’s completely unacceptable that somebody should be sitting in limbo for this length of time.”

Braun told CTV News her dad underwent three rounds of chemotherapy and total brain radiation therapy before he died at 82.

She said if her dad had received a biopsy earlier, he may have been able to enjoy more quality time with his family.

Braun said she hopes sharing her father’s story will make a difference for others.