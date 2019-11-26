WINNIPEG - A plan to change how six Unicity-era museums are funded is heading back to the drawing board.

The mayor’s inner circle voted to delay changes pending consultations with the museums and to look at other options.

A city report recommended the museum’s board be disbanded and that the Winnipeg Arts Council be in charge of administering around $750,000 in grant money.

Mayor Brian Bowman said the status quo is not working or equitable, describing the long-time funding arrangements with museums as a “dog’s breakfast.”

The museums, including St. Boniface, raised concerns their funding levels could be impacted because of the proposed change.They would rather see library services take over the grant process.

A written report is expected back in up to six months.