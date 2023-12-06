WINNIPEG
    • Winnipeg officers seize guns and drugs in separate Sunday incidents

    A undated file image of a Winnipeg police car. (Source: CTV News Winnipeg) A undated file image of a Winnipeg police car. (Source: CTV News Winnipeg)

    A pair of unrelated investigations in Winnipeg on Sunday led to the seizure of drugs, ammunition and $185,000 in drugs.

    One incident involved the Winnipeg Police Service executing search warrants at two homes in the Braeside and River East neighbourhoods as part of a drug investigation.

    Three men from Ontario were taken into custody, with police seizing a gun and $185,000 in drugs. The items seized included:

    Glock handgun

    Ammunition

    • 17 ounces of cocaine with an estimated street value of $ $45,000;
    • 55 grams of cocaine with an estimated street value of $5,000;
    • 2.5 kilograms of fentanyl with an estimated street value of $90,000;
    • 461 grams of heroin with an estimated street value of $46,000;
    • Percocet pills;
    • 1,400 grams of cutting agent; and
    • $7,000 in Canadian money.

    A 26-year-old man is facing a slew of charges including possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking; unauthorized possession of a firearm; and possession of a scheduled substance.

    A 25-year-old man and a 35-year-old man are both facing charges of possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds obtained by crime over $5,000.

    All three suspects are in custody.

    In a separate incident on Sunday, police conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Isabel Street and Alexander Avenue around 4:50 a.m. During the investigation, officers spotted a canister of bear spray repellant in plain view in the car.

    Officers arrested the three people in the vehicle. They then searched the car where they seized a loaded 9 mm Glock-style handgun with a 3D-printed receiver containing 9 mm rounds of ammunition.

    Three suspects, aged 23, 27, and 33, are facing several charges, including possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition.

    One suspect was released on an undertaking and the other two were taken into custody.

