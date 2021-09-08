WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police have arrested and charged two men in the shooting death of a Toronto man in 2020.

On Aug. 26, 2020, police were called to the 800 block of Aberdeen Avenue in Winnipeg for reports of shots being fired.

When officers arrived, a man was found in the 800 block of Alfred Avenue suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital in critical condition and died from his injuries two days later.

The man was identified as 21-year-old Mohammed Yonis Ali, from Toronto.

Over the last year, police have been investigating his death and two people are now in custody.

Police arrested Arturo Andres Carrasco, 24, of Winnipeg on Aug. 25, 2021, and he has been charged with first-degree murder.

Police also arrested Nootin Kasipigositmikise Fontaine, 25, of Victoria Beach, on Sept. 2, 2021, and he has also been charged with first-degree murder.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

Police are still investigating and said more arrests may occur for suspects who helped Fontaine and Carrasco.

This is a developing story. More details to come.