WINNIPEG -- Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service have arrested a 30-year-old woman who had a Canada-wide warrant out for her arrest in connection to a homicide in the city’s West End.

On Monday, police asked the public for help in finding Laura Fay Buboire, 30. She was wanted on charges of second-degree murder; armed robbery using a firearm; possession of a firearm, restricted/prohibited weapon or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order; and possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized.

Officers arrested Buboire at a home in the Norwood East area around 10 p.m. on Monday. She is in custody.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

CTV Winnipeg previously reported the warrant for Buboire’s arrest was issued in connection with the homicide of Deena Anne Markwick, 45. Markwick was shot in the early morning hours of Aug. 16 in the 500 block of Young Street.

Markwick was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where she died from her injuries.

- With files from CTV’s Charles Lefebvre.