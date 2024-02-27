Winnipeg police auction selling guitars, shoes and toys to highest bidder

From a gumball machine, to a stroller, and an array of guitars, the Winnipeg Police Service’s online auction offers a wide variety of items.

The annual Unclaimed Goods Auction takes place from March 11 to 18, and gives people a chance to buy unwanted items left behind from criminal investigations.

Associated Auto Auction Ltd. is hosting the auction, which includes over 170 items.

This year’s selection offers a wide range of items, including a stroller, scooters, a pressure washer and a sledgehammer. There are also some kid-friendly items, including Hot Wheels, a gumball machine and some stuffed toys. A full list of the items can be found online.

All unclaimed goods are sold as is, without being tested or guaranteed.