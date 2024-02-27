WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Winnipeg police auction selling guitars, shoes and toys to highest bidder

    The auction includes more than 170 items. (Source: Associated Auto Auction Ltd.) The auction includes more than 170 items. (Source: Associated Auto Auction Ltd.)
    Share

    From a gumball machine, to a stroller, and an array of guitars, the Winnipeg Police Service’s online auction offers a wide variety of items.

    The annual Unclaimed Goods Auction takes place from March 11 to 18, and gives people a chance to buy unwanted items left behind from criminal investigations.

    Associated Auto Auction Ltd. is hosting the auction, which includes over 170 items.

    This year’s selection offers a wide range of items, including a stroller, scooters, a pressure washer and a sledgehammer. There are also some kid-friendly items, including Hot Wheels, a gumball machine and some stuffed toys. A full list of the items can be found online. 

    All unclaimed goods are sold as is, without being tested or guaranteed.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    What's being said about the new online harms bill?

    Now that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's sweeping online harms legislation is before Parliament, allowing key stakeholders, major platforms, and Canadians with direct personal experience with abuse to dig in and see what's being proposed, reaction is streaming in. CTVNews.ca has rounded up reaction, and here's how Bill C-63 is going over.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News