Winnipeg police catch robbery suspects

Winnipeg police have arrested a pair of suspects in connection to a recent crime spree.

The two 27-year-old men were arrested on Aug. 25 after a break & enter at a commercial property in the 2400 block of Main Street.

Investigators believe the men unsuccessfully tried to break in to the business by prying at an overhead door, causing over $5,000 in damage.

The suspects have also been linked to a second break & enter on the same day in the 1900 block of Main Street. During this incident, police say the two suspects broke in by prying open the door, causing around $1,000 in damage.

The two suspects fled when confronted by the business owner, who was present at the time.

Further investigation linked one of the suspects to several other incidents, including two commercial break & enters on Henderson Highway, one in which the suspect stole several sets of car keys then allegedly returned the next day and stole three different cars.

Police said all three vehicles have been recovered.

The two suspects have also been connected to an incident on May 24, when a 58-year-old woman was robbed while walking in the 900 block of Corydon Avenue.

The two men face several charges, including breaking and entering and causing mischief over $5,000.

They remain behind bars. All charges must be proven in court.