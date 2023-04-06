Winnipeg police chief says 'no evidence to support homicide' in case of woman's body found in landfill

Winnipeg's police chief says there is 'no evidence to support homicide' in the death of a woman whose body was found in a city landfill.

Linda Beardy’s body was discovered at Brady Landfill on Monday afternoon. Winnipeg police said, at the time, investigators ruled her death as suspicious.

On Thursday, Winnipeg Police Chief Danny Smyth said investigators were able to piece together her whereabouts before her body was found at the Brady Landfill.

Smyth said she was positively identified entering a retail store in the 2200 block of Pembina Highway and seen exiting the store by herself at 11:14 a.m. on Monday.

Smyth said she climbed into a garbage bin and was not seen coming out. A few hours later, a garbage truck was seen picking up the bin.

"There was some activity observed within in the bin and after a short period of time there was no further activity observed," said Smyth. "She was not observed climbing out of the bin at any time."

He said the autopsy result indicates Beardy's injuries are in line with being inside the garbage truck.

"Investigators are still open to pursuing any other information that might come in from the public regarding any of Linda's activity," said Smyth. "But right now there is no evidence to support homicide."

Smyth said investigators don't believe Beardy was enticed into the bin and officers aren't sure what Beardy was doing while in the bin.

He added investigators are still waiting for the results of a toxicology report, noting it will take time.

"I don't know why Linda chose to attend that bin. Hopefully we will learn a little bit more about that as time goes on."

Beardy's family said in a statement they are devastated and heartbroken.

“Many want to know about Linda, who she was and how she lived. Linda was our baby girl, a Mommy, our Sister, Auntie, Niece, cousin and friend. She will always be truly deeply loved beyond measure,” the statement read.

The body of Linda Mary Beardy (pictured), a mother of four from Lake St. Martin First Nation, was found on April 3, 2023, in the Brady Landfill in Winnipeg. (Source: Farrah Traverse)

Her family says she loved being a mother, and her four children were her pride and joy.

A march in Beardy’s memory will be held Friday at 5 p.m. starting at Portage and Main and ending at Winnipeg City Hall.

