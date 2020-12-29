WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police have identified the victim of a homicide on Christmas Eve.

On Tuesday Winnipeg police confirmed Lloyd William Chubb was the man who died on Dec. 24, after being found injured in home in the city's Spence Neighbourhood.

As CTV News previously reported, a man in his 30s was found at a home in the 500 block of Furby Street near Ellice Avenue.

He was taken to hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead.

This is the 42nd homicide reported by Winnipeg police in 2020. However, the death of Gerhard Reimer-Wiebe, which is being investigated as a homicide by RCMP, is believed to have occurred within the city of Winnipeg.

Including Reimer-Wiebe's death, there have been 43 homicides in 2020 within the city, reported by police agencies.

Last year, there were a record 44 homicides in Winnipeg.

Anyone with information about Chubb's death that may help Homicide Unit investigators is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786- 8477.