WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service Homicide Unit is investigating after a dead man was found in the West End Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to a report of an injured man in the 600 block of Ellice Avenue at 4:45 a.m.

When police arrived, a dead man was found at the scene.

The man’s name has not been released. His death is the city’s 35th homicide of 2020.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.