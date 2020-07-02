WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating a sexual assault that took place on Canada Day in the city’s William Whyte neighbourhood.

Police said around 6 a.m., a 19-year-old woman was walking near Salter and Burrows Avenues when she was approached by a man who started talking to her.

Officers allege the woman was sexually assaulted, and then taken to a secluded area where the sexual assault continued.

The victim was able to get away and police were notified. The woman was taken to hospital.

Police described the suspect as a Black man, who is around 29 years old. He is between six feet and six-feet-two inches tall, with a skinny build and short braided hair. The suspect was wearing a white t-shirt, grey sweatpants, and has tattoos on his forearms.

The Sex Crimes Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6245 or Crime Stoppers.