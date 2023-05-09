Winnipeg police lay charges after slew of break and enters, stolen credit cards

A Winnipeg man has been charged for breaking into Winnipeg homes, stealing credit cards and using them for fraudulent purchases.

From March 5 to April 27, the Winnipeg Police Service received a number of reports of residential break and enters around the city. The property crimes unit began to investigate and linked a suspect to the incidents.

According to police, the suspect would usually find properties where doors or windows were left insecure. The breaks and enters would happen in both the daytime and nighttime.

Once inside, police allege the suspect would take purses with credit cards and bank cards inside of them. The stolen cards were used for fraudulent purchases that totalled more than $5,000.

The break and enters took place at numerous locations around the city, with some areas targeted twice. The locations include:

First 100 block of Saphire Place;

1500 block of Pacific Avenue West;

First 100 block of Pegasus Street;

600 block of Spruce Street (two incidents);

700 block of Valour Road (two incidents);

200 block of Victor Street; and

100 block of Sovereign Cove (two incidents).

On May 1, officers executed an entry warrant at a home in the 600 block of Home Street and took a man into custody.

A 36-year-old man has been charged with several offences including six counts of break and enter and commit theft, four counts of break and enter with intent, and five counts of fraudulent use of a credit card. He is in custody.

Police remind Winnipeggers to keep their doors and windows secure; keep sightlines clear so suspects don’t have a place to hide; deter criminals with lights; change locks when moving to a new home; keep your doors locked even when you’re home; and get to know your neighbours.