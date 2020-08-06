WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police have identified the victim of the city's 26th homicide of 2020, and are now looking for witnesses.

On Thursday, police said 29-year-old Owen Russell Smith was the man who had been fatally shot on Selkirk Avenue, Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the 400 block of Selkirk Avenue around 8:10 a.m. on August 4, for reports of a shooting. There they found a man, who has now been identified as Smith, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Multiple police cars and officers were seen in the area on Tuesday morning, with a section of Selkirk Avenue near The Bell Tower taped off.

Police said Smith was taken to hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead.

The homicide unit is investigating the death.

Police said investigators believe there are more witnesses who were in the area at the time of the shooting who have not been interviewed yet.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

-with files from CTV's Kayla Rosen