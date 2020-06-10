WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service is continuing to investigate a hammer attack that left a teenager with life-altering injuries last month.

On Wednesday, police released a photo of a man they’re looking for in connection with the investigation.

On May 30, a 15-year-old was assaulted with a hammer in the 500 block of Selkirk Avenue, suffering serious head trauma. The teen was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Police believe the attack was unprovoked and one male suspect is responsible.

No arrests have been made, and no charges have been laid.

(Winnipeg Police Service handout)

Officers are looking for a male, believed to be in his 20s, who stands approximately five feet, eight inches tall. The male has a slim build and short dark hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.