Winnipeg police officer bit during arrest

    A 42-year-old Winnipeg man is facing several charges after allegedly biting a police officer.

    Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) members responded to an apartment building on Kennedy Street near Ellice Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Saturday to check on the well-being of a man acting erratically.

    In a release Sunday, police said the man was causing a disturbance and acting aggressive towards members of the public. When officers arrived, they found the man outside the building “experiencing an agitated chaotic event” due to apparent drug use.

    Police attempted to handcuff the man as a precaution. However, he bit one of the officers during the process and attempted to bite a second.

    During the incident, police said several apartment tenants threw items – including a piece of luggage – from balconies at attending officers below. No one was struck by the objects and no one was hurt.

    The man was taken to hospital in stable condition and later released. The officer was treated for a minor injury as well.

    The 42-year-old man is charged with two counts of assaulting a peace officer, two counts of resisting a peace officer, and failing to comply with conditions of a release order. He remains in custody.

