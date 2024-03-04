Winnipeg police respond to 2 strong-arm robberies in under 7 hours

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) responded to two strong-arm robberies in the span of about seven hours on Sunday.

The first investigation began around 2:45 p.m., when a passerby informed the WPS foot patrol unit about a man who had been stabbed in the Downtown skywalk.

Officers quickly responded and found a 44-year-old man with upper-body stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital in unstable condition, but later upgraded to stable condition.

Officers then identified the suspect as the passerby who alerted them to the incident. Police approached this man, who was still in the area; however, he ran from police.

After a short chase, officers arrested the suspect in the skywalk near Graham Avenue and Hargrave Street. Police note the suspect dropped a weapon to the ground before he was handcuffed. A second sharp-edged weapon, which police believe was discarded during the chase, was found in a nearby stairwell. Officers seized both weapons as evidence.

The WPS investigated and determined that the suspect and victim, who are known to each other, were together when the suspect took out a weapon and stabbed the victim. Police allege the suspect then stole $20 and ran away before alerting the officers to the situation.

A 37-year-old man has been charged with several offences including robbery and two counts of possession of a weapon. He is in custody.

The second and unrelated incident took place around 9:20 p.m. in the 2200 block of McPhillips Street where a woman was assaulted and robbed.

When police got to the scene, they found a 21-year-old woman with upper-body injuries. She was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police arrested a suspect at the scene.

Officers investigated and learned that the victim and her co-worker had let the suspect use the washroom at their workplace shortly before closing. After closing the restaurant, the suspect -- who had already left the premises -- approached the woman and her co-worker.

Police allege the suspect then assaulted the woman, causing her to fall to the ground and leaving her unconscious. Officers said the suspect then ran away after stealing the victim’s backpack.

A 24-year-old woman has been charged with robbery. She is in custody.