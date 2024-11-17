Winnipeg police search for suspect in convenience store robbery

Winnipeg police are searching for a suspect after a man in his 50s was pushed to the ground and kicked outside a Chalmers-area convenience store.

According to a news release, the incident occurred around 6:20 p.m. Thursday on Stadacona Street.

The victim alleged he was walking to the convenience store when a man he didn’t know approached him and said something. When he didn’t respond, the victim said the suspect pushed him down on the ground and began kicking his body and head.

After he got up, the victim said he was followed by the suspect into the store. According to the victim, the man demanded he buy him cigarettes. When he refused, the victim said he was assaulted again until an employee threatened to call police.

Police said that prompted the suspect to run off.

The suspect is described a man in his 20s with a medium build and short black dreadlock-style hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.